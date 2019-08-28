Future plans. The Big Bear Community Career and College Fair is today at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. The fair is open to all ages from 4 to 7 p.m.
Closure still planned. The closure of State Route 330 for construction is set to begin Sept. 9 and remain closed until Sept. 20. The completion of the project has been delayed until January due to winter suspension.
