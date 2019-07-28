Speak up. Caltrans hosts an informational meeting Wednesday, July 31, regarding the construction project on State Route 330.
The project involves bridge rails and culvert repair as well as installation of a rock-fall protective barrier on Highway 330. The rock-fall barrier will lead to a temporary full closure of the road for a period in September.
Caltrans officials will update the public and discuss the closure during the meeting at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center on July 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
Rolling around town. Tour de Big Bear rolls around Big Bear Valley Saturday, Aug. 3. Thousands of cyclists converge on the mountain for the numerous rides scheduled starting at Christmas Tree Corner in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. Only Village Drive is closed to motorists. But before Saturday’s main event, the Tour de Big Bear Glow Ride lights up the streets on Thursday, Aug. 1.
First look. Freshman orientation for incoming Big Bear High School students is Tuesday, July 30, 3 p.m. at Big Bear High School.
