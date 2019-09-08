Repetitive reminder. You may have heard it several times, and even if you haven't, it bears repeating. Highway 330 is closed. The hard closure began at 5 a.m. today and will last until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 20.
Never forget. Wednesday, Sept. 11, is Patriot Day, the day America remembers and honors those who give all during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Big Bear High School hosts the annual Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 6:30 a.m. in the quad. The public is invited.
