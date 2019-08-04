Summer heats up. It’s bakin’ in the basin, and it’s hot on the mountaintop. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s for the next couple of days in Big Bear, cooling off later in the week by a few degrees to the upper 70s. Just a reminder to stay hydrated and don’t leave kids or pets in vehicles, even for a minute or two. The temperature inside a closed vehicle on an 80-degree day can rise to 99 degrees in 10 minutes.

