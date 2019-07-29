Back to school. The 2019-20 school year begins for Bear Valley Unified School District on Thursday, Aug. 1. All schools return to session with some changes across the district. Chautauqua High School students will be housed on the Big Bear High School campus until a permanent site is determined. All sixth-graders will leave elementary school and be at Big Bear Middle School.
Caltrans and 330. Reminder to make your calendars for Wednesday, July 31, 6 p.m. at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for the Caltrans public meeting regarding the construction on State Route 330. The Big Bear Chamber is encouraging residents and business owners to attend to listen and speak up regarding the traffic and the temporary closure of the road in September.
