Summer’s over. Today is the first day of school for Bear Valley Unified School District. Students at all elementary schools, Big Bear Middle School and Big Bear and Chautauqua High School began the 2019-20 school year. Buses are on the road, seniors stepped up and sixth- and seventh-graders headed to their new school.
Quick action by firefighters. Firefighters from three agencies responded to reports of a fire July 31 in Holcomb Valley. The Bull Fire was located near Forest Road 3N10 and the Belleview cabin. Ground units and air attack quickly worked on the fire, which was kept to about a quarter acre in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.