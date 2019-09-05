Reminder. Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, Highway 330 will be closed. This is a hard closure, in both directions and is 24/7. Crews will be working 24 hours on the rock-fall barrier project.
Access to Big Bear is via Highway 18 from Waterman Canyon, or from the high desert or Highway 38 from the Redlands area.
