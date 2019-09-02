Facilities planning. Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees will meet Wednesday, Sept. 4, to consider future facilities plans. Among those plans are the future site for Chautauqua High School and a proposed sports complex for Big Bear High School. Big Bear High School staff and coaches are urging the public to attend to listen and voice opinions on the proposals.
Road closure. Beginning Sept. 9, Highway 330 will be closed to all traffic during a Caltrans construction project. Those who commute to and from Big Bear are advised that an alternate route will be required during the closure, which will continue through Sept. 20.
