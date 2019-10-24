Highway closure due to fire. The Old Water Fire burning in San Bernardino has prompted closure of portions of Highway 18 heading up and down the mountain. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 330. The fire has burned up to 100 acres as of early this morning. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the area.
Cal State San Bernardino closed. The campus is closed today due to the possible power shutoff and high fire danger for the area. No students or staff are on campus today.
