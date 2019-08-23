Siren silence. The first test of the emergency warning siren system by the Big Bear Fire Department left most of Big Bear thinking they missed something. With multiple notifications that the sirens were set to activate at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, residents were ready. Few people heard the sirens, including a group of fire chiefs who weren't able to hear a thing.
Fire Chief Jeff Willis said three of the four sirens did activate, but apparently the volume was turned too low. The audible is an issue that has been identified, Willis told The Grizzly. Willis was at the top of Snow Summit at the county fire chiefs meeting and didn't hear the sirens.
Big Bear Fire issued a press release and a statement by Willis late yesterday. “We are aware that the sirens will not be heard everywhere in the Valley. However, the Department will fill the need as revenue allows," Willis said.
For those wondering why the department will wait a month before the next test, the tests have been designed for monthly operation, with testing the fourth Thursday of each month. Investigation on the volume issues and the reason for the failure of the Moonridge siren will occur before the next test.
Event closures
The Big Bear Lake Brewfest takes place Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Bartlett Events Center in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. The parking lot will be closed for the event. Beginning today, the northerly portion of the parking lot will be closed for set-up and remain closed until Sunday following tear down and clean-up.
Parking is available in the alternate lots throughout the Village.
