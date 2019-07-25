Sunny days ahead
The forecast is calling for diminishing thunderstorms by Saturday and through the weekend. But rains will be back by midweek, so enjoy while the sun is out.
Commuters beware
If you commute on or off the mountain for work or pleasure, be aware there could be delays in your future. The 60 Swarm bridge replacement project is set to begin this weekend. Full closure of eastbound SR 60, including eastbound on and off ramps, between I-15 and the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside happens for eight weekends beginning Friday, July 26, through Sept. 23. No closure on Labor Day weekend. The westbound closure begins Sept. 28 through Nov. 18, excluding Veterans Day. The road reopens at 5 a.m. Mondays during the 60 Swarm period
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.