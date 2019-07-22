School bells. Bear Valley Unified School District begins the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 1. A parent information session featuring R. Keeth Matheny is set for Monday, July 29, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Transforming your school though social and emotional learning is the topic.
Roadwork update. Caltrans hosts a public meeting Wednesday, July 31, at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Officials give an update on the bridge rails and culvert repair and replacement projects on Highway 330. In September, a temporary closure is planned to install a rock-fall barrier. The meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Weather alert. An influx of monsoonal moisture is bringing thunder, lighting and thunderstorms to the Southland, especially the mountains this week. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling mountain roadways, especially in areas of burn scars. Debris flow is possible. Flooding is also possible if heavy rain begins. Turn around, don’t drown.
Did you feel it? A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit at 9:26 a.m. July 22. It was centered in Joshua Tree National Park near Live Oak.
