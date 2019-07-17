Commuting to Big Bear this summer on Highway 330 could be slow.
Construction of a rock fall barrier on State Route 330 near Running Springs has begun. Drainage installation began July 17. Motorists should expect delays during construction hours. Beginning Sept. 9, a full closure will be in effect until Sept. 23.
Crank it up.
Beer, bikes, music — what more can you ask for on a hot July Day in Big Bear.
The annual Crafts N Cranks festival is July 20-21 at Snow Summit Mountain Resort. Hit the bike park. There is something for everyone at this festival. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the fun continues until 5 p.m.
Bring the sunscreen, and you're good to go.
MAPLE LANE DETOUR. Motorists heading in and out of the Sugarloaf area will need to find alternate routes for a few days. The wild ride on Maple Lane between Big Bear Boulevard and Big Bear High School is getting some TLC. San Bernardino County road crews are busy working to repair and repave the roadway before school starts again on Aug. 1. Teachers head back to school July 29, and high school athletes are back at it July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.