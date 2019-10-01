Don't boil the water. Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power was testing its emergency alert system Sept. 30 and accidentally hit a boil water alert.
There is no emergency and no need to boil water. Ignore the alert if you received it on your phone via voicemail or text message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.