Traffic delays possible. Caltrans maintenance crews will be busy on State Route 18 Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23. There will be a one-way flagging operation from Snow Valley to the Bear Valley Dam from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail repair work.
This could affect the commute times, so plan ahead.
