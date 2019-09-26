Fourth Thursday siren test. Big Bear Fire will test its emergency sirens today, Sept. 26. The second test of the sirens is set for 11 a.m. and should be a 15 second blast.
The emergency sirens are one way to notify the public of emergenies in the area that require action. The tests build awareness and ensure the effectiveness of the system.
August tests did not operate as expected, but helped Big Bear Fire Department identify problems with the system. Areas not reached by the blasts and a siren in Moonridge didn't work.
Four sirens are in place and the Fire Department is applying for grants to install more emergency sirens.
If there is an actual emergency, the sirens will sound for three minutes. In the case of a full siren, the public is advised to tune to local media, including bigbeargrizzly.net or the Big Bear Now app, as well as KBHR radio or Big Bear Fire's website for details.
