Fire restrictions increased. The U.S. Forest Service issued a new forest order prohibiting target shooting in unpermitted areas, including several areas around Big Bear.
Chilly day in the mountains. Today's high for Big Bear is in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows falling to the 30s. The weekend temperatures are forecast to warm to the 70s. The first day of fall is Monday.
