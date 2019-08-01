Pedal party. The 10th annual Tour de Big Bear cycling event means there are cyclists everywhere on Saturday for the main event, but there are also plenty on the roads warming up. Be cautious and remember to allow 3 feet to pass cyclists. On Saturday, the main events begin at 7 a.m., with riders pedaling out every 15 minutes until the final group takes off at 9 a.m. Cyclists will be on all main roads, pedaling as far as Snow Valley Resort, on the North Shore and almost to Angelus Oaks on Highway 38. Cheer them on as you drive by if you are on the road.
Discovery. There are three, actually four ways to get to Big Bear. Try something new and discover one of the alternate routes to reach your destination. A traffic signal on State Route 330 means possible delays, which can be lengthy. Try Highway 18 through Sky Forest, or Highway 38 from Redlands or Highway 18 from the High Desert. Download the Big Bear Now app for updates on road conditions and links to QuickMap to show where traffic delays are happening in real time.
