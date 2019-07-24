Missing woman found safe. Shelly Campa went off-roading in the treacherous area of the East Valley near Baldwin Lake on July 23. She was reported missing later that evening when she didn’t return home. Campa was located near Horsethief Flat on July 24.
Tour de Big Bear is near. On Aug. 3 more than 2,100 cyclists will be taking over the roads to, from and in Big Bear. Check out the Traffic plans for this year’s Tour de Big Bear.
