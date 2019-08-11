Morning announcement. Bear Valley Unified School District back to school events begin this week. Chautauqua High School back to school is tonight at 6 p.m. Just a reminder that the Chautauqua campus is now on the Big Bear High School campus. Big Bear Middle School back to school night is Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m

