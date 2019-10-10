Power outages possible in Big Bear. Bear Valley Electric Service issued an alert on Oct. 8 that a Public Safety Power Shutoff is possible in high-risk fire areas for the next few days. Customers in Fawnskin Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William could have power shut off to mitigate fire danger.
The power shutoffs could occur between Oct. 10 and 11 when high fire danger conditions are expected. A Santa Ana wind event is forecast, which brings hot, dry conditions to the basins. While cold and windy in Big Bear, the low humidity is still a concern.
Bear Valley Electric Service has state permission to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in high risk areas to reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety. Bear Valley Electric imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison, which means all of Big Bear Valley could experience outages if SCE shuts down portions of its power grid.
