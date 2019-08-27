@CaWaterBoards has issued an advisory for two sites on Big Bear Lake regarding a harful algal bloom. The advisory is NOT for the entire lake, only two small sites along the shore.
BREAKING: We have a DANGER advisory for a harmful algal bloom at two sites on Big Bear lake: 1. North Shore Dr. 0.5 miles west of Big Bear Solar Observatory; 2. Western side of Stanfield Cutoff south of N Shore Drive. Note the advisory is not for the entire lake. pic.twitter.com/82fVl9i4mH— CA Water Boards (@CaWaterBoards) August 22, 2019
The Big Bear Municipal Water District says Big Bear Lake is safe, but users should take precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.