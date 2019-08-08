Traffic delays possible. Busy describes this weekend in Big Bear. And traffic will be on everyone’s mind.
If you are traveling to or from Big Bear, keep in mind there is a construction signal on Highway 330. Expect delays. Use QuickMap to note delays in advance.
Once you reach Big Bear, portions of the Village area are closed to motorized traffic through Saturday evening for the Big Bear Fun Run.
