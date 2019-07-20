Weather watch. There is rain in the air, or at least in the forecast. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday as the monsoonal moisture out of Arizona heads our way. Watch out for the weather this week if you plan to hit Bear Mountain Golf Course.
Commuter alters. Be prepared for delays if you commute on Highways 18 and 330. Caltrans is working on several areas of the roadways, with a full closure planned of Highway 330 for a short period in September.
School bells. Bear Valley Unified School District begins the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 1. Parents should be on the lookout for class schedules for incoming sixth-graders at Big Bear Middle School. If you are new to Big Bear and haven’t registered your kids for school, don’t delay.
