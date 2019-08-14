Ultra runners on course. The Kodiak 100 takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17. Ultra runners head for the hills from Christmas Corner in the Village area of Big Bear Lake at 6 p.m. Friday. They run all night, but most people won’t see them until they head back toward town.
Reminder for DWP customers. Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power went live with its new credit card payment system on Aug. 12. Account numbers have changed.
Parking restrictions. Street improvement projects in the city of Big Bear Lake means streets could be closed, detours in place and parking prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.