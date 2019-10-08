Moon Camp meeting postponed. San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will not consider the proposed Moon Camp development at its meeting today. Incorrect documents were posted online with the agenda item causing the delay. See the story here
Latest e-Edition
Follow Us
-
Oct 11Big Bear Alpine Zoo
-
Oct 12Convention Center at Big Bear Lake
-
Oct 12The Cave
-
Oct 12Big Bear Alpine Zoo
-
Oct 13Convention Center at Big Bear Lake
Most Popular
Articles
- County to weigh in on Moon Camp
- A natural selection for Big Bear
- Moon Camp public hearing removed from Board of Supervisors agenda
- Sugarloaf man arrested for destruction to ecological reserve property
- TroutfesT brings in a crowd to Big Bear Lake
- Jeanne Sturtevant
- Adam Smith
- Willard Albert Witt
- Tardibuono wins 2019 Big Bear Oktoberfest queen title
- Steve Foulkes appointed to Bear Valley Unified school board
Images
Videos
CONVENIENTLY DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX: Catch up on Big Bear news and information with email updates, featuring the latest and most interesting items in digest form.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Big Bear headlines
The headlines making news in Big Bear. Updates daily what you need to know, what you may have missed and what's coming up. Signup today!
Big Bear Now
Big Bear Now is all things Big Bear. Delivered Sundays with compelling stories from Big Bear Now magazine you may have missed. Sign up here to be in the loop.
Breaking News Alerts
Get an email alert when breaking news impacts Big Bear Valley. From road closures and weather alerts, to crime or accidents, be alerted to news that could impact your commute or your day.
Good Morning Big Bear
Morning briefing to get your day started. What you need to know, what you may have missed and what's coming up.
Your E-edition is ready
The E-edition of the Big Bear Grizzly is ready for you.
CLICK HERE to view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.