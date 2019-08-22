This is just a test. Big Bear Fire emergency sirens will begin operation today. At 11 a.m. the sirens will be tested. Test sirens will be a 15-second blast. In the event of a real emergency, the siren will be active for 3 minutes.
Sirens are in several locations around the Valley, but it's possible they won't be heard everywhere. Plans are to add additional sirens when funding is obtained.
