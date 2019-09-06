Rain moves on. Slightly cooler temperatures today, and only a slim chance of thunderstorms today and heading into next week.
Yesterday's rain was a soaker, with flash flood warnings in effect for Big Bear. Lightning, thunder, and plenty of rain covered the Valley. Some areas experienced heavy downpours and debris and mud flows.
The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies today and sunny skies for the next 10 days with temperatures in the mid 70s.
One more reminder. Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 20, Highway 330 will be closed for construction of a rock-fall barrier. This is a hard closure in both directions, so plan ahead to take an alternate route.
