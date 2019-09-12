Reminder. As fans plan to visit Big Bear this weekend for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking and Oktoberfest, Highway 330 remains closed. There are alternate routes to reach Big Bear via Highway 38 from Redlands and Highway 18 from the high desert or via Waterman Canyon.
Solo crash near Deadman's Curve. The CHP reported that Highway 18/Big Bear Bouldvard is closed while a solo crash is investigated. Reports are that a female walked to the Circle K store after crawling out of her car, claiming it had rolled and hit a fence. Traffic may be detoured for early morning commuters.
