Thunder and lightning. Weather forecast for Monday includes a 40 percent of thunderstorms for the mountains. This could impact holiday travelers heading home from Big Bear following the three day weekend. Use caution and be patient as travel could be slow going.
Holiday closures. Today is Labor Day and many places are closed. Banks, schools, government offices are closed. The Big Bear Grizzly office is also closed today.
Plan ahead. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 9, Highway 330 will be closed for a rock scaling project. The roadway will be closed until Sept. 20. Plan ahead to use an alternate route to Big Bear via Highway 38 or Highway 18 from the high desert.
