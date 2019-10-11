Power outages are still possible. Bear Valley Electric Service issued an alert that power outages are possible for Big Bear due to the fire danger and wind conditions. A Public Power Safety Shutoff is in effect through today.
Travel may be affected. For anyone who plans to travel to areas outside of the mountain areas be aware of road closes in the Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch area that could affect your travel. The Saddleride Fire has closed a number of major routes in and around the area that could affect travel plans to other locations.
