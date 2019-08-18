Bluff Fire, Aug. 18, 2019

Smoke rises southeast of the Big Bear damkeeper's house as the Bluff Fire ignites a small area near Bluff Lake Aug. 18.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Bluff Fire snuffed out. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of a vegetation fire in Bluff Lake on Sunday. 

The fire season has been mild in California this year, but residents and visitors should not let their guard down. Fire season traditionally  arrives in late summer and early fall. 

Siren reminder. Big Bear Fire Department begins testing its emergency sirens this week. Expect to see this reminder daily until the actual test on Aug. 22. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.