Duck, duck and more ducks. Big Bear Elementary School has a family of squatters, or rather quackers. Students in Debbie Davis’ class could be happier.
Music among the flowers. MountainTop Strings hosts a garden party Aug. 24. That gives you plenty of time to plan to attend to hear the symphony-quality of the young artists.
Visit Big Bear committee meetings this week include the marketing and budget and operations committees. Meetings are open and are held at the new Big Bear Visitors Center at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Big Bear Boulevard.
