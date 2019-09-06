Fire season is here. The Tenaha Fire in Murrietta continues to burn, and Big Bear Fire Department crews have been dispatched to help. A strike team was sent in the predawn hours on Thursday.
Funding challenges. Bear Valley Unified School District board members discussed the Facilities Master Plan at the Sept. 4 meeting, and agreed to leave a sports complex on the plan. But finding a way to pay for the $5 million project is the challenge facing the community.
Healthcare board is whole. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District made an appointment to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Rob Robbins earlier this year. Perri Melnick is the newest member of the board. Find out more about her in the Sept. 11 issue of The Grizzly.
Trash cans on their way. Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, customers within the Big Bear City Community Services District begin receiving their new trash cans. The trash carts will be rolled out through the week and are mandatory.
