Scary mixer.. Mountain Room Escapes hosts a Big Bear Chamber mixer today at its Village location. Chamber members are free, nonmembers $5 to attend the mixer. BLT's will cater. Mountain Room Escapes' Village location is at 40729 Village Drive, Suite 6, Big Bear Lake.
Traffic delays. Caltrans issued an updated advisory for Highway 18 guardrail work for Thursday and Friday, Oct 24 and 25. A flagging operation will be in place in the Arctic Circle between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days.
Stories we're working on for the Oct. 23 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Investigation. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's office is looking into the procedure used by the Big Bear Municipal Water District regarding the vacancy on the board.
• Moonridge update. How are plans progressing for Moonridge Road? We will look into the plans and what's next.
• Big Bear volleyball team seeded for playoffs.
• Big Bear girls golf team league final standings.
• The Bears are 1-0 in Cross Valley League. Will the football team be able to win again when they return home to face Silver Valley on Saturday?
