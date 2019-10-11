Peak to Peak detour. Brutal winds and construction forces slight detours for the 25-plus cyclists headed to Mammoth Mountain from Big Bear. The fundraising ride to benefit the USARC begins day three today for its longest trek of the ride, 81 miles from Ridgecrest to Diaz Lake near Lone Pine. Strong winds are hampering the ride as well, with many of the riders choosing to take rides on the climb to avoid the wind.
Saying goodbye. Today, the Big Bear Grizzly gives a fond farewell to our longtime business manager Karen Osuna. Karen and her husband are moving to Tennessee near Karen's family. We are thrilled for Karen but will miss her as she begins this new chapter. Stop by and say hello and goodbye today before 12:30 p.m. if you are in the area.
ICYMI: * Tom Bradford and Mason Perry apply to fill vacant seat on Big Bear Municipal Water District board.
• Big Bear cross country earns league title.
• Big Bear football team has bye week. Hope to heal and recover for league play and hunt for title.
Cool and sunny. Fall temperatures are here to stay, including cold, overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s with clear skies. Winds are possible as well, and Santa Ana winds bring cold, dry weather to the mountains.
