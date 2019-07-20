Weekend wrap. In case you laid low during another busy weekend in Big Bear, here’s what you missed. Bikers, florists and Renaissance Faire goers filled Big Bear Valley all the way from Fawnskin to Snow Summit.
Crafts N Cranks took place at Snow Summit it’s fifth year. Pedals turned, beers were cracked and the heat cranked up on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Events in Fawnkskin are few and far between. The Big Bear Renaissance Faire is one event that makes for an busy time on the North Shore. Medieval enthusiasts gathered to meet the queen for the time travelers themed weekend. The faire continues July 27 and 28, and you can look forward to a Pirate Invasion at the historic Pederson’s Saw Mill.
Flaura and fauna lovers had a busy weekend in Big Bear. Starting with the Garden Party at the 79th annual Flower Show hosted by the Woman’s Club of Big Bear Lake. The Sierra Club of Big Bear’s Xeriscape Garden Tour was a need to go to event. You won’t see this free self-guided landscape tour back in town until July 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.