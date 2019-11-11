Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park today. Hosted by the American Legion Riders Chapter 584, The American Legion Post 584 and the city of Big Bear Lake, a special program is planned to honor veterans of all wars and branches of the military.
Big Bear Lake mayor Randall Putz and Pastor Abe Lara are the guest speakers. Lara is an addition, replacing Ed Morgan who had to bow out for personal reasons. Lara
Senior Pastor of Norwalk United Methodist Church. He served 17 years in the Army, is a Vietnam veteran and a veteran of two other military operations. In 1980 he was part of Operation Eagle Claw to rescue 52 American hostages held in Tehran and in 1983 the Beirut Barracks Bombing that claimed 299 lives.
Small fire near Bear Mountain. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a brush fire near Bear Mountain that was reported around 8:30 p.m. The fire was in downed logs and quickly knocked down by ground crews.
Giving back. The Big Bear Antique Car Club hosts its annual Fun Run presentation tonight, 5:30 p.m. at Nottinghams Restaurant in Big Bear Lake. The donations to various organizations and causes are the culmination of the Fun Run car show held in August.
Look to the sky. On Nov. 11 and into the early hours Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Northern Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak with about five meteors per hour. while not many, some of the meteors could be spectacular according to the American Meteor Society. Best viewing conditions begin at midnight tonight from the coast of Central and Southern California to the western Great Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.