Getting around. The Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority board meets Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the training room at Big Bear Lake City Hall. On the agenda is the 2019-20 operating and capital budget. The board will consider the budget that includes $3.3 million in income that comes from fare revenue, pass and token sales, Measure I, the city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County among other sources. Expenses match income, with funds allocated to administration, maintenance and operations.
The board meets at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Desert fire. On Aug. 12, San Bernardino County Fire crews battled a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 247 and Lucerne Road in Lucerne Valley. It started as a 3-acre vegetation fire in light fuels, with difficult access and no structures threatened. The fire was burning adjacent to BLM land. Total acreage burned in the county area was 670 acres and 15 in BLM. The San Bernardino County Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause the fire.
Coming up in the Aug. 14 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly, look for more on Liz Harris as Humanitarian of the Year, the Big Bear Fire Department’s move toward putting the decision to form a community facilities district on the ballot, filling vacancies on two Big Bear governing boards, Big Bear High School prep teams are getting ready for action and the airport board wish list for the new terminal. Look for these stories and more.
