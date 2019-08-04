Fire department funding. On Aug. 6, at the Big Bear Fire Authority regular meeting, the board will consider a resolutions associated with moving forward with formation of a community facilities district. Under a CFD, special taxes will be levied to fund fire suppression and emergency medical services for the Fire Department. At the same meeting, Fire Chief Jeff Willis is asking the board to authorize him to begin discussions regarding transient occupancy tax pass-through funds to augment funding for the department.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Big Bear Fire Station, 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Happy to be back. Big Bear students and staff returned to school for the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 1. High school students kept with early morning tradition meeting to watch the sunrise, sixth and seventh graders went to Big Bear Middle School for the first time and the elementary schools had an early out day on the first day. Smiles were warm as the celebration of a new school year began.
Terminal construction. The Big Bear Airport District board meets Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. to review desired spaces for a potential new terminal building. The is held in the Big Bear Airport terminal, west wing board room, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
