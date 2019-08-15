Nursery school openings. Registration for the 2019-20 school year continues at North Shore Christian Nursery School. The preschool is open to all children between the ages of 2 years 9 months and
kindergarten. The school will closely follow the public school calendar. The school is located at the Methodist Church at 1001 Holden Ave. in Big Bear City. Contact Patrice at 909-585-4484 for information about enrollment. (Ca. State Lic. 360904648)
Safety Heroes honored. Yomar Cleary of Big Bear is one of 31 Safety Heroes honored as part of the Vision4Safety campaign in San Bernardino County.
