Winter in Big Bear's forecast
A winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday morning and a flash flood watch is in effect by later tonight as a winter storm moves in. The forecast calls for rain turning to snow with 1 to 3 inches possible. The temperature is dropping especially overnight, which will be in the teens and 20s.
The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday starting as rain turning to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Highs during the day are in the 30s. Motorists are advised that chain control will be in effect during the storm, and beware of ice on mountain roadways.
Today's high will get into the 50s.
Crash causes fire near Snow Summit
A driver who reportedly was speeding crashed his vehicle on Thrush Drive on the west side of Snow Summit Nov. 18. The car caught fire igniting surrounding vegetation. Read more of the story here.
Bear Valley Electric hosts public meetings
Big Bear's electric utility hosts its annual Community Reliability Briefings Dec. 2 and 5 at the Big Bear Chateau hotel in Big Bear Lake. The meetings are open to the public and will provide information on grid reliability, wildfire mitigation and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
The Dec. 2 meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Dec. 5 meeting is from 11 a.m. to noon. Big Bear Chateau is at 42200 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
BBAWA cancels meetings
The Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency canceled its regular November and December meetings due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. A special meeting will be held on Dec. 4.
What we're working on for Nov. 20
• A sweet anniversary for Dank Donuts.
• Winter weather arrives
• Opening night at the PAC for "Earnest"
• Winter prep season begins for Big Bear
