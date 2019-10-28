POWER SHUTOFFS POSSIBLE. Bear Valley Electric Service issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff for portions of Big Bear Valley through Oct. 28. That could be extended with Santa Ana winds continuing for several days. Click here for more information.
FIRE RESTRICTIONS INCREASED. Due to the windy, dry conditions, the US Forest Service increased the fire restrictions for the San Bernardino National Forest. Read more on the restrictions here.
BE PREPARED. With the fire danger increased throughout California, officials are reminding all residents to be prepared. Keep a disaster kit ready in case an order for evacuation is issued. Keep extra supplies on hand if you are required to shelter in place. Keep gas tanks full. Disaster kits should include cash, medications, important documents as well as food and water. Don't forget your pets and their needs.
