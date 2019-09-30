Big Bear Fire Authority public hearing. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Big Bear Fire Authority board will open a public hearing to consider whether to form a community facilities district and to place that CFD on the March 2020 ballot asking voters to approve the formation.
This is the next step in the process to go before voters to augment funding for fire prevention, suppression and emergency medical services in the Valley.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Big Bear Fire Station.
At the same meeting, the David Haas, a forester with CalFire, will share information on the gold spotted oak boarer and its affect of trees in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.