Moving on. Big Bear High School's volleyball team continued its winning ways with a victory in the first round of CIF playoffs over Twentynine Palms. The Bears advance to face St. Bernard in the second round. Read about the Bears game here.
Road closure begins Monday. A portion of Fox Farm Road will be closed in on direction beginning Monday, Oct. 28, for work on water lines. What you need to know found here.
Pumpkins and more. Big Bear Lions host a pumpkin patch on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Kids can pick pumpkins, enjoy a bounce house and more. More info can be found here.
Go batty. Learn all about bats in Big Bear at the Discovery Center tonight.
ICYMI: Questions surround Big Bear MWD resignation and appointment process. Read more here.
Plans for Moonridge. The City Council will review the latest plans in November. Here's what they will discuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.