Get out and do your part It’s National Night Out tonight at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake. From 4 to 7 p.m. members of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, Big Bear Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and many other Big Bear organizations and agencies will be on hand. Free burgers, hot dogs and family friendly fun.
Coming up What we’re working on for the Aug. 7 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly: Chad Hall tops the list at Tour de Big Bear; Big Bear Airport District moves forward on new terminal building; The Big Bear City Community Services District prepares to make changes in solid waste pick up; The Big Bear Queen celebrates an anniversary. Find these stories and more.
Meeting reminder Big Bear Fire Authority meets today, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Big Bear Fire Station to consider moving forward with the formation of a community facilities district.
ICYMI A small crowd filed into the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center July 31 to listen and share concerns regarding road work on Highway 330. Most voiced their opinion regarding the traffic signal on Highway 330 in place during a bridge project which causes significant traffic delays, motorists say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.