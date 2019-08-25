Quiet on the set. If you were in the vicinity of Bear Mountain Resort last week there was a lot of activity in the parking lot. Crews were setting up to film an upcoming episode of the TV show "Homeland."
Fish redo. A Fishin' for 50K drawing Aug. 24 provided two fishermen with $2,500 each, although neither chose the big winner money bag. Hosted by Visit Big Bear, the fishing tournament hit a snag when the agency's insurance comapny made a mistake on the tagged fish portion.
Beer, art and cartoon voices. The weekend was busy in Big Bear with a successful Big Bear Lake Brewfest, Women in the Arts and Mel Blanc & Kids Day at the Bear Valley Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.