OPEN, OPEN OPEN. At 11:59 p.m. tonight, Highway 330 is scheduled to reopen. The roadway has been closed since Sept. 9 for installation of a rock fall barrier.
Rowe remains seated. San Bernardino County has appealed a court decision, maintaining the judge's decision was in error. Rowe will remain a member of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors representing the 3rd District until the matter can be heard by a higher court. Rowe announce earlier this week she is running for the seat in the 2020 election.
Vacancy looming. Vince Smith was expected to announce his resignation from the Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors yesterday. The board sought letters of interested from those who would consider apply to fill the seat. Look for more on the story in the Sept. 25 issue of the Grizzly.
