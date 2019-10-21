Waiting on Oktoberfest. it was a busy weekend at Oktoberfest in Big Bear on Oct. 19. By mid afternoon, lines to enter the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake snaked through the parking lot at Division Drive and Big Bear Boulevard. There are still two weekends remaining for the fall festival, which runs through Nov. 2. The coming weekend features the annual Halloween costume contest.
Business meeting. Betty Yee, California controller, will be in Big Bear Nov. 1. She will speak on business and how the state can help small businesses. Yee will be at Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Civic Center. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
Give blood. The LifeStream Blood Bank will be at Stater Bros. today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Donors can donate blood and a cholesterol screening. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors who give the code QUILT at registration have a chance to win a Bleed Pink quilt. Donors also receive a $10 Stater Bros. gift card.
Sustain. Water agencies discuss sustainability project MOU this week. Big Bear City Community Services District and the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power board each consider a revised and restated memorandum of understanding regarding the Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The CSD meeting begins at 5 p.m. today and the DWP meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
