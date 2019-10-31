Winter on the horizon. Cold and dry in the mountains means ideal snowmaking weather Big Bear SnowPlay fired up its snowmaking guns early on Wednesday, Oct. 30. If the cold weather continues, the tubing area could be open by the weekend.
No word yet when Big Bear Mountain Resort will begin snowmaking operations, but the target opening date is Nov. 15 for Snow Summit and Nov. 22 for Bear Mountain.
Fire danger remains high. The cold dry weather allowing for snowmaking is also causing extreme fire danger throughout the Southland. In Big Bear, the winds have been mild, mostly breezy, but that's not the time to let your guard down, officials say. Read more about being prepared here.
State controller in Big Bear. On Friday, Nov. 1, State Controller Betty Yee will be in the Valley to discuss how the controller's office can assist small business. She will be at City Hall beginning at 11 a.m.
Happy Halloween. The Village L will close to motorized traffic today for Halloween in the Village. The streets are closed by afternoon and trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. The annual pet costume contest begins in The Copper Q parking lot at 4 p.m. on Village Drive. Read more here.
Big Bear MWD special meeting. The Big Bear Municipal Water District holds a special meeting Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting is to interview applicants for the vacant Division 5 seat vacated by Vince Smith who resigned to move out of state. Two people, Tom Bradford and Mason Perry, applied for the seat by the early October deadline, although the process has been under scrutiny. The interviews and possible appointment will be done in open session and the pubic is invited to attend. The meeting will be at the MWD office. Read more here.
